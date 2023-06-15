IGP Usman Baba has ordered the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, to seal up the 17 LGA Secretariats in the State

Recall that the new PDP Governor Caleb Mutfuwang suspended the chairpersons of the LGAs over allegation of misappropriation of state funds

The development almost resorted to the breakdown of law and order on Wednesday before the police strung into action on Thursday, June 15

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has given a marching order to the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Bartholomew Onyeka, to close down all the 17 local governments secretariat in the North Central State.

The police boss gave the order to suppress the growing tension surrounding the leadership crisis in the local government areas and the alleged threat posed by supporters and chairmen of the local governments on critical infrastructures, properties, and lives in the state, TVC reported.

Why IGP Alkali Baba shut down Plateau 17 LGA Secretariats

Alkali-Baba said the decision of the police authority was in line with the exercise of the constitutional responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring that law and order do not hold sway in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governed state.

The police authority then warn that it would not tolerate anyone planning to disrupt the process or create confusion around the secretariats of the LGAs, adding that the security will allow the law to take its full cause on such persons.

The commissioner of police then urged the people of the state to go on with their daily lawful business.

How Governor Caleb Mutfuwang of PDP causes political unrest in Plateau

It was earlier reported that Governor Caleb Mutfuwang, who was sworn in on Monday, May 29, suspended the LGA chairmen over alleged misappropriation of funds.

The governor subsequently appointed interim chairmen to see to the affairs of the LGAs, but the suspended chairperson revolted against the move and maintained that the governor lacked the jurisdiction to suspend them.

The aggrieved chairpersons insisted that they will continue to function in their respective positions and the situation almost resulted in the breakdown of law and order on Wednesday, June 15.

