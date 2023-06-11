Honorable Nnolim Nnaji, the former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, has tackled the former minister of aviation under President Muhammadu Buhari, Hadi Sirika, of lying against him.

Daily Trust reported that the lawmaker made this known in his response to the allegation that was leveled against him by the former minister.

Sirika in an interview on Arise TV on Sunday, June 11, alleged that the lawmaker demanded for a 5 percent share of Nigeria Air.

His statement reads:

“Hon Nnaji asked me that I should give him 5% of Nigeria to carry him along with his people."

In his response in a statement on Sunday, the lawmaker said the former minister was lying against him because he had insisted that the right thing must be done.

He described the ex-President's minister as a "drowning man", adding that he was struggling to survive the myriad of attacks he had received on the controversial Nigeria carrier he unveiled in the last hour of President Buhari's administration.

The lawmaker said he would not have responded to the allegation but there is a need for him to respond because of his constituency and to Nigerians.

The statement reads in part:

“Sirika is a drowning man struggling to grab anything on his way to survive the barrage of attacks he has been receiving since his controversial unveiling ceremony of the so called Nigeria Air.”

