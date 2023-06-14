Nigeria's richest banker, Jim Ovia, saw a significant increase of N14.2 billion in his fortune on the Nigerian Exchange in just one day

Zenith Bank, in which Ovia holds a huge stake, experienced a 10% increase in share price, and the market capitalization also rose

This happened as the market reacted positively to President Tinubu's suspension of Godwin Emefiele, pushing Nigerian stocks to a 15-year high

Zenith Bank's founder, Jim Ovia, saw his wealth skyrocket as Nigeria's stock market soared to its highest level since July 2008 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023—the first trading day following the ouster of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

During the span of regular market hours, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, Ovia made a whopping N14.2 billion as stock traders rushed bank shares.

Zenith Bank where Ovia holds a 16.17% stake or 5,077,104,311 rose by an impressive 10 percent and is now just N4 away from hitting its all-time share price.

How Jim Ovia made his money?

According to data tracked by Legit.ng, Zenith Bank's share value climbed from N28 per share at the beginning of June 13 to N30.8 per share at the close of the market.

As a result, the market value of Jim Ovia's stake in Zenith Bank surged from N142.16 billion to N156.4 billion by the end of trading hours on the same day.

This rise in Zenith Bank's share price also propelled the bank's market capitalization beyond N880 billion, solidifying its position as the seventh most valuable company in Nigeria.

Top bank's shares performance on Tuesday

GTCO: N6.12bn (+10.00% to N30.80)

Zenith: N2.52bn (+10.00% to N30.80)

UBA: N2.24bn (+9.55% to N10.90)

Access: N984mn (+10.00% to N14.30)

Fidelity: N422mn (+5.55% to N6.09)

Union Bank: N356mn (+0.00% to N7.05)

FBNH: N345mn (+2.84% to N14.50)

