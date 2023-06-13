A northern socio-political organisation has again sent a warning to the country's Vice-President Kashim Shettima

The Elders warned the former VP against the imposition of the 10th Senate President, insisting that 109 senators-elect be allowed to choose their leaders

NEF further cautioned that religion, either Islam or Christianity, should not be a deciding factor in who leads the 10th Senate legislative house

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has cautioned Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Elders warned the former Borno governor against the “imposition” of the senate president on the incoming National Assembly.

10th Senate: ‘It’s Desperation,’ Northern Elders Cautions Shettima Against ‘Imposition’ of Leadership. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

10th Senate president: Shettima gets a fresh warning from Northern Elders

Shettima has been canvassing support for the candidates nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 10th Assembly leadership positions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The vice president had repeatedly asked other hopefuls in the race to step down for Akpabio.

On Sunday night, June 10, Shettima was quoted as saying that the most incompetent southern Christian is better than the most puritanical northern Muslim for the senate presidency.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, June 12, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesperson, said Shettima’s remarks were “most unbecoming and irresponsible,” The Cable reported.

The Punch reported also that the organisation noted that it had repeatedly cautioned the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to respect the rights and privileges of elected members of the National Assembly to choose their leaders and campaign “for its preferences with sensitivity and decorum.”

The elders also cautioned that individual faith either Islam or Christianity should not be a deciding factor as to who lead the 10th senate presidency, The SUN report noted.

Lawmakers-elect arrive early for inauguration of 10th national assembly

Meanwhile, emerging reports have revealed that the lawmakers-elect arrived early at the National Assembly Complex for the much-anticipated inauguration ceremony of the 10th national assembly.

The lawmakers-elect arrived at the legislative chambers at about 6:30 am on Tuesday, June 13.

The entire vicinity was surrounded by heavy security personnel littered around the National Assembly Complex.

Bola Tinubu: When Nigerians Should Expect President's Ministerial List Revealed

In another development, President Bola Tinubu, on resumption to office on May 29, has increased the expectations of Nigerians from his administration with some decisive moves.

The president's moves have made many Nigerians look forward to who will make up his ministerial list.

However, Nigerians can only expect Tinubu's ministerial list from June 13, when the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated, and July 28, when the President will mark 60 days in office.

Source: Legit.ng