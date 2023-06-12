President Bola Tinubu on resumption to office on May 29, has increased the expectations of Nigerians from his administration with some decisive moves

The President's moves have made many Nigerians be looking forward to who will make up his ministerial list

However, Nigerians can only expect Tinubu's ministerial list from June 13, when the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated, and July 28, when the president would mark 60 days in office

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has hit the ground running from his inauguration ground on May 29, and has, thus, increased Nigerians' expectations from his administration with the way he announced that "fuel subsidy is gone".

Following his inauguration in just barely 2 weeks, the new administration of President Tinubu has made some moves that can be considered decisive and nationalistic, such as the signing of the electricity bill.

Why Nigerians should start expecting Tinubu's ministerial list from June 14 Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

When Tinubu will release the names of his ministers to Nigerians

However, the next thing Nigerians looked forward to from the president was his ministerial list, and that should literarily be expected from Wednesday, June 14, and the next 45 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Although some have argued that President should release the names of his expected ministers on time, that was not the case as he could not do that without the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Thus, since Tinuu's ministerial list will have to pass through the national assembly before they could be considered members of his cabinet, Nigerians should start expecting the ministerial list from Wednesday, the second day that the new national assembly will be inaugurated.

Why Tinubu will release his ministerial list between 2 months

Also, the expectation would span between now and the next 45 days. This is due to the fact that the new law mandated new presidents and governors to present a list of their cabinet members within 60 days of their resumption to office.

President Tinubu resumed office on May 29 and he would mark his 60 days in office on Friday, July 28, between which the law required that he should have presented his ministerial list.

Suspending Emefiele, 4 other shake-ups Tinubu made in 2nd-week president

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu on his resumption on May 29 hit the ground running from his inauguration speech by hitting the ground running and the whole country was busy talking about his action throughout the week.

Tinubu sustained the tempo in his second week in office as president of Nigeria by making some shake-ups in policy and action.

Source: Legit.ng