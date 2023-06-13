In what could be described as a shock to former Governor Nyesom Wike is what was done recently by the newly sworn-in governor of Rivers state

This is as Siminalayi Fubara barely two weeks after assuming office as governor, reopens business organisations sealed by Wike

Meanwhile, the sealed facilities that have been reopened by Fubara are reportedly owned by allies of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The relationship between former Governor Nyesom Wike and the new governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, might hit the rock soon following his recent moves.

A report by PM News indicates that business outlets owned by political opponents of the former Governor, Nyesom Wike, which were sealed in the heat of pre-election politics on the orders of Wike have been reopened.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara reopened hotels and petrol stations sealed by the former Rivers governor. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Fubara reopens businesses closed down by Wike's govt

Also, the petrol station owned by a former federal lawmaker, Chinyere Igwe, sealed by the security attached to Government House due to political disagreement, has been reopened for business on the orders of Fubara.

It has been observed that the police vans stationed at the sealed petrol station had left the premises 10 months after it was sealed, The Punch report added.

Wike had accused the former lawmaker of engaging in illegal oil bunkering which the former lawmaker denied.

All the three business owners are associates of Austin Opara.

Rivers governor swears in commissioners 48 hours after inauguration

Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Wednesday, May 31st, confirmed the appointment of four commissioners.

Fubara sworn in four commissioners to constitute his cabinet two days after assuming office and taking the oath to serve the people as the governor of Rivers state.

The governor charged them to see their appointments as an opportunity for patriotism and offer selfless service to the state.

"Rivers State is a Christian State": Wike's successor declares

Siminalayi Fubara, the newly sworn-in governor of Rivers State, has declared that the south-south state is a Christian state and that it would be governed by Christian ethics and values.

Fubara, who was the 7th governor of Rivers state, was the anointed candidate of the immediate past governor Nyesom Wike in the March 18 governorship election and emerged through the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who was sworn in on Monday, May 29, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, May 31, to make the declaration and noted that "God is our foundation."

