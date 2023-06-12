Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the celebration of June 12, which has now been declared Democracy Day

Sani, in a tweet posted today, June 12, released a long list of northerners who were part of the June 12 struggle

President Bola Tinubu had earlier today addressed the nation in his first nationwide broadcast after he assumed office on Monday, May 29

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has released a list of northerners who fought for the actualization of June 12.

Former military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida had annulled the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which the late MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was acclaimed to have won.

Shehu Sani revealed northerners also fought during theJune 12 struggle. Photo Credit: @ShehuSani

In commemoration of June 12, which is now Democracy Day, Sani, on his verified Twitter handle @Shehusani, posted names of northerners, who were part of the struggle.

The tweet Sani posted, indirectly hinted the June 12 struggle was a national struggle fought by Nigerians from all parts of the country.

Notable names on the list include are, former Kaduna state governor, Balarabe Musa, former Kani state governor, Abubakar Rimi , former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido, Bagauda kaltho.

Sani tweeted:

"Northerners who fought for June 12:Col Dangiwa Umar,Balarabe Musa,Dr Bala Usman,Alh Ahmed Joda, Sani MFJ,Dr Jibrin Ibrahim,Col Yohanna Madaki,Gambo Sawaba,Salisu Lukman,Suleiman Ahmed,Nasir Abbas,J Danfulani,Ahmed Joda,Lawan Danbazau,Bagauda kaltho,Timothy Bonnet,James Bawa Magaji,Nasiru Kura,Abubakar Rimi (election),Sule Lamido (election),Arzika Tambuwal,Barister Aliyu Umar,Dan Suleiman,Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim,Awesu Kuta, Senator Abba Moro,Comrade Issa Aremu,Comrade Hauwa Mustapha,Dr Usman Bugaje…”

