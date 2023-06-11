The ex-Minister of Aviation has clarified on the controversies surrounding the alleged unveiling of Nigeria Air

The former minister went on to disclose how much the Federal Government has so far released for the project

He also listed what the money released by the FG has been spent on in the last seven years.

Hadi Sirika, the former minister of Aviation has stated that the Federal Government only released N3 billion for the Nigeria Air project and not N85 billion as rumoured in some quarters.

The Minister was speaking in an interview with Reuben Abati on Arise TV on Sunday, June 11, 2023, following allegations of fraud leveled against the ministry by the House of Representatives.

Ex-Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika clarifies details about Nigeria Air project Photo credit - NAN, NACA

Source: UGC

It would be recalled that the minister along with other government officials unveiled Boeing 737-800 aircraft with the logo of Nigeria Air.

The aircraft which has registration Number ET-APL, Mode S Q4005C, and serial number: 40965/4075, was then believed to have been an acquisition for the national carrier which was in the works for over six years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It was later revealed that the aircraft belonged to Ethiopian Airlines, the major shareholder in Nigeria Air, and was reported to have been rebranded to represent Nigeria Air at the request of Sirika.

During the live interview, Sirika clarified the part of the government in the unveiling of the national carrier and went on to make some astonishing claims.

Hadi Sirika reveals how much FG released for Nigeria Air

Sirika also claimed that of the N5 billion budgeted for the project, only N3 billion was disbursed and was yet to be fully expended at the time he left office at the end of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration on May 29.

From 2016 to 2023, all of the money voted and budgeted for Nigeria Air is N5 billion. But all that was released was in the neighborhood of N3 billion, not N85 billion, and not all of the N3 billion has been expended as of the time I left office.

He added that the money was used to finance consulting services, special advisory services, payment of salaries, maintenance of Abuja office, AOC process, amongst others.

Source: Legit.ng