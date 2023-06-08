President Bola Tinubu raised the tempo of Nigerians' expectations from his administration on his first day of resuming the office of the presidency

Many are already eager to know who will constitute his cabinets as ministers, which he has to do within 60 days of resuming office

Although the president has to send a list of cabinet members to the National Assembly that was yet to be inaugurated, there are other appointments he can make without the lawmakers' approval

Just like his appointments a few days ago, he still has the chance of appointing some officers without the confirmation of the National Assembly.

Offices Tinubu can make appointments without National Assembly approval

These offices are for special advisers, which included the national security adviser (NSA) and SA on media or chief press secretary.

The President has so far named some team members which included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff; Ibrahim Hadejia as Deputy Chief of Staff, and George Akume as secretary to the government of the federation.

Aside from that, the president is expected to announce all members of his cabinet within 60 days after assuming office on May 29.

How long Tinubu can stay before appointing all cabinet members?

This was in accordance with the new bill that former President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law a few days before the end of his tenure.

According to the new law, the president, and governors of the 36 states, are expected to send names of members of their cabinets, including ministers and commissioners to the national and state assembly within 60 days for confirmation.

However, for President Tinubu to make most of his cabinet members, he did not necessarily need to wait for the 10th assembly to be inaugurated on June 10.

Though, aside from ministers, some other appointments of the president must pass through the national assembly, such as security chiefs, for confirmation.

