Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said the Lagos assembly will make laws to protect the property and economy of the indigenes

Obasa described Lagos as a Yoruba land” and said the laws passed by the assembly will now be translated into the Yoruba language

He stated this on Tuesday, June, 6, during his acceptance speech as the speaker of the house for the 3rd term

Ikeja, Lagos state - Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the state as a Yoruba land and disclosed that the assembly will make laws to protect the property and economy of the indigenes.

Obasan stated this during his acceptance speech as the speaker of the house for the 3rd term on Tuesday, June 6, TheCable reports.

Lagos Assembly to make laws to protect Indigenes’ property. Photo Credit: Mudashiru Obasa. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Obasan, Lagos is a “Yoruba land” and the laws passed by the assembly will now be translated into Yoruba language.

The speaker added that the lawmakers will “reverse all that is reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes”.

He said:

“Lagos is a Yoruba land as against the assertions of some people that it is a no-man’s land.

“Therefore, part of our legislative agenda is to ensure the translation of laws passed by this House to Yoruba Language.

“We also aim at achieving our collective goals of creating a robust legislative framework that protects the interest of our people.

“Going forward in this wise, we are going to employ all legislative instruments for the support of the indigenes of Lagos.

“There would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles.”

Obasa re-elected as Lagos assembly speaker for 3rd term

Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for the third term.

Obasa, who represents Agege 1 constituency, emerged as Speaker of the 10th Lagos House of Assembly shortly after Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, proclaimed the Assembly on Tuesday, June 6.

