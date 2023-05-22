Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed the financial state of President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, when he came to Lagos

Sanwo-Olu said Dangote came to Lagos 45 years ago with nothing and has become Africa's richest man

The governor stated this on Monday during the commissioning of Dangote Refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos -Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has revealed how the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, came to Lagos 45 years ago.

Sanwo-Olu said Dangote came to Lagos 45 years ago with nothing and has become Africa’s richest man.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Aliko Dangote. Photo Credit: Sanwo-Olu/Facebook, Dangote/@SasDantata on Twitter

Source: UGC

According to Daily Trust, Sanwo-Olu stated this on Monday while speaking at the commissioning of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

The governor, who described Dangote as a detribalized man, added that the Kano state indigene saw the wealth in Lagos and has invested in the prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“Dangote came to Lagos with nothing about 45 years ago, but he is now Africa’s richest man.”

Thanks for promoting an investment-friendly environment, Dangote appreciates the Lagos state government

Dangote had earlier thanked the Lagos State government for demonstrating a great commitment to promoting an investment-friendly climate

The Africa's richest man said:

“Those like me, who have made Lagos our home will testify that since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation, the government of Lagos State has been exceptionally remarkable in its commitment and support for the private sector.

“From the tenure of the President-Elect, H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who established the Lekki Free Zone, to the incumbent governor H.E Babajide Sanwolu who has been most proactive in ensuring the successful execution of this project, the State government has indeed demonstrated great commitment to promoting an investment friendly climate, which made it possible for Our Group to invest over $30billion in various industries in the state economy over that period.

“I would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the Lagos State government and its successive governors for the resolute facilitation of this enabling business environment.”

Dangote's refinery finally opens as he pens 74-word message to Nigerians in rare social media post

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, had penned a message to Nigerians as his highly anticipated $19 billion refinery will finally begin operation today, Monday, May 22, 2023.

The Dangote Refinery, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone of Lagos, is set to be Africa's largest oil refinery, with a capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

Source: Legit.ng