The immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, CFR, has handed over to his successor George Akume

Boss Mustapha, also handover over the SGF documents to Akume after Tinubu administered the oath of office to him

Before his appointment as SGF, Akume was the immediate past Minister of Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Affairs under former President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday, June 7, bowed out of office.

Boss Mustapha signed and handed over documents of office to his successor, George Akume the new SGF.

Boss Mustapha hands over to new SGF Akume. Photo credit: Solomon Odeniyi

Source: Facebook

Boss Mustapha handovers document over to George Akume

The handover took place at the SGF office located at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja, shortly after Akume’s arrival, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A few hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administered the oath of office on Akume.

George Akume takes the oath of office as the new SGF. Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"SGF is a tough job" - Boss Mustapha says

Meanwhile, Mustapha says the job of the SGF is a tough one.

According to The Cable, Mustapha spoke after the swearing-in of George Akume as the new SGF at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Mustapha advised Akume to brace up for the challenges ahead.

George Akume sworn in as new SGF, makes promises to Nigerians

The newly sworn-in Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has made a promise to Nigeria after he was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, June 2.

Akume promised not to disappoint Nigerians, President Tinubu, and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The former Benue state governor stated this while addressing newsmen after he was sworn in by President Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 7.

Shehu Sani, Omokri, others react as Tinubu names Gbajabiamila Chief Of Staff, picks Buhari's minister as SGF

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, and others have reacted to the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila and George Akume as Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation respectively by President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri said President Tinubu has kept his promise of not Islamising his administration by appointing a Muslim South Westerner as his Chief of Staff and a Christian Middle-Belter as SGF.

He stated this via his Twitter handle @renoomokri on Friday, June 2.

Source: Legit.ng