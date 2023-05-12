The Nigerian government has lauded the establishment of the Orashi Free Trade Zone in Imo State

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo expressed optimism for the project and the dredging of the Oguta/Orashi river

Uzodimma stated that the project would propel an economic boom for the south-east and Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Federal Government has lauded the expansion of the Imo State economy through the Orashi Free Trade Zone project embarked upon by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The Vice President described the Oguta/Orashi project as the "game changer for Imo State, Nigeria, and the West Coast of Africa." He further disclosed that it is one of a kind project with benefits that have always been glaring.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma Credit: State House

Source: Twitter

Osinbajo describes project as a better hope for Imo

According to the Vice President, we all owe Governor Hope Uzodimma gratitude for bringing hope to our Nation and sub-region.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He urged the Governor to keep up the excellent work in attracting more development for the State and the Nation through his purpose-driven governance and leadership.

The Vice President disclosed that the project would fulfill the promise of radical sea route transformation from Imo State to the Atlantic Ocean, which will benefit not only the State's economy but the economy of the South-East, the Nation, the region, and all people.

In his address, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, expressed confidence and optimism for the economic boom through the project's full realization.

According to him, this project alone can make the South-East region a robust, self-sufficient economy.

The Governor added that the project would checkmate Crude Oil thefts and illegal bunkers, saving the State and the Nation's collective wealth.

Uzodimma lauds Buhari's approval

The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for many generous acts, especially this recent approval for declaring the Orashi River as an Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone and the proposed Sea route from Orashi River, Degema, to the Atlantic Ocean.

He also appreciated the Vice President for being part of the joyous celebration with Ndi Imo.

He further promised that the Shared Prosperity administration would establish industrial clusters around the region, especially industries that will use the Gas deposits in the State, which will additionally trigger industrial development.

Ekiti State secures Free Trade Zone status, joining 21 other states with big opportunities

Legit.ng reported that Ekiti State has officially been granted free trade zone status by the federal government, making it the 22nd state in the country to be awarded this status.

Dailytrust reports that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the request of the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

The free trade is for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone Situated on 208.949 Hectares of Land Located Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti.

Source: Legit.ng