Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, on Sunday, May 4, announced the appointment of Oluwatomiwa Omolewa as the new chairman of the Park Management System (PMS) Committee.

The development was made known in a statement by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sulaimon Olanrewaju, The Punch reported.

Governor Makinde has announced Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, a former Secretary of the Park Management System (PMS) Secretary in the state, as the new Chairman of the PMS.

The Oyo governor also ordered the reopening of the parks, which had been under lock and key following the dissolution of the former Committee led by Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, commonly called Auxillary.

The government's statement partly reads:

“The appointment is part of the reorganization of the PMS embarked upon by the state government."

Other newly appointed management members of the PMS include Deputy Chairman Tajudeen Jimoh, Treasurer Kamardeen Idowu, Financial Secretary Tirimisiyu Olowoposi, Organising Secretary Abass Amolese, and Auditor Hamidu Mustapha Were.

New Oyo transport leader, Omolewa reveals plan

Speaking after the announcement of his new role was made public, Omolewa said he would work towards ensuring peace across Oyo state, The Guardian also reported.

His words:

“I thank Makinde for counting me worthy of this position.

"I use this opportunity to assure the people of the state and the government that there will be a difference in our attitude to work.

"I promise that the people will notice a significant difference in our operations as we assume office.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Makinde finally spoke about the sack of Oyo state transport leader and political enforcer, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary.

According to Makinde, he sacked Auxiliary as the state Park Management System (PMS) boss because there can’t be two governments in a state.

