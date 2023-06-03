FCT, Abuja - Nigeria, the largest democracy in Africa, conducted its presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and the governorship and state assembly elections on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The elections are now a matter of history, but one of the take-homes from the polls was the fact that media personalities, or journalists — as the case may be — are actors within the democracy in the country, with a megaphone with which they can sometimes use in controversial ways.

Several media personalities' cutting criticisms of President Bola Tinubu and the APC, have been noticeable. Photo credits: @ruffydfire, @agbajalingo_, @PJPAlive, @KBT_BANKOLE, @UnlimitedEniola

In the buildup to, and even after, the 2023 elections, some media personalities use their social media platforms to strongly criticise the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent Nigerian leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Some of the journalists openly aligned with the Labour Party (LP) against the ruling APC. Here is a list of some of them:

Rufai Oseni

Oseni is a staff of Arise Television, an outfit owned by Nigerian media mogul Nduka Obaigbena.

The broadcaster's seeming antagonism of the ruling APC and anything that has to do with it, both on live television and social media, have led APC apologists to label him "unprofessional". However, Oseni would have none of it.

Agba Jalingo

Jalingo is the publisher of Cross-River Watch. Apart from journalism, he is also a rights activist.

Jalingo has run into a couple of troubles with the outgone Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade, and has often maintained an anti-central government stance.

He has also used his social media space to put down Tinubu - as seen in this post.

Kiki Mordi

Nkiru "Kiki" Mordi is presently an independent journalist. The 31-year-old is popular for her role in the BBC Africa Eye's Sex for Grades documentary produced in 2019.

Mordi is an open Obidient, a slogan coined as an identifier for those who believe in the presidential candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). She is also an undisguised antagonist of President Tinubu and the APC.

Kibati Bankole

Like Mordi, Bankole aligns with the LP.

A television and radio producer, Bankole is one of the leading campaigners of the LP. In the 2023 gubernatorial poll in Lagos, she claimed that some APC thugs beat her and others up at her polling unit in Eti-Osa local government area on Saturday, March 18.

Eniola Daniel

Daniel is a young journalist with one of the popular newspapers in Nigeria.

During the electioneering and after the 2023 elections, he maintained hostilities towards the APC government.

