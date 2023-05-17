The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu inaugurates two internal committees

According to Yakubu, the committee is to review and document the activities of the 2023 General Election

The INEC chairman identifies the committees as The Conduct Post Election and the 2023 General Election Report Writing Committee

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the inauguration of two internal committees, set up by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Yakubu inaugurated the two committees to review and document the activities of the 2023 General Election.

INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu inaugurates two internal committees to review the 2023 elections. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

According to the INEC Chairman, the Committees are: The Conduct Post Election and the 2023 General Election Report Writing Committee, are meant to review matters arising from the conduct of the 2023 general election.

Photos of the meeting where the committees were inaugurated was posted on the official Facebook page.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Hand over mandate to the owner, Nigerians tell INEC

Reacting to the announcement on INEC's Facebook page, one Mercy Okonkwo said the committees should hand over the mandate to the winner of the 2023 Presidential election after the review.

She wrote:

""The committe should review the election and let the mandate be handed over to the owner."

Another commentor, Mazi Chekwebe Okechuku Mbaneme, said the electoral body told the Labour Party to go to court, hence, they should provide them all the documents they need to retrieve their mandate.

"Inec provides all the documents labour party needs to retrieve their presidential mandate. Remember you tell the labour party to go court," Mbaneme said.

While Victor Emeka alleged that the INEC chairman and his team compromised the conduct of the 2023 general election and will for the injustice.

"Prof and his cohorts will pay for the injuries and injustice meted out on Nigerians and Nigerian electoral system by their compromised INEC," Emeka stated.

For another Facebook user, Harrison Philip Marshall, said the committees was inaugurated to look into the wrongness for the purpose of record.

He said:

"A typical Nigerian will not do the right thing. But would prefer to do the wrong thing and set a committee to look into the wrongness for the purpose of record. This is madness"

No law Requires INEC to electronically transmit election results, Supreme Court says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that the Supreme Court declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not bound to electronically transmit election results.

The five-member panel of the apex court on Tuesday, May 9, emphasised that there is no law that compels presiding officers to transmit the accreditation of the polls to the database or backend server of INEC by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), as claimed by the appellants.

Source: Legit.ng