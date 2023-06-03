President candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has finally reacted to President Bola Tinubu's declaration on subsidy removal

According to Atiku, the decision to remove the subsidy needs to be better timed and should have followed a proper process and advocacy

He stated that the removal of the subsidy should have been backed with a contingency plan noting that the current government lacked experience

Bauchi, Bauchi - Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has critiqued the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that on Monday, May 29; President Bola Tinubu declared the removal of subsidy during his inaugural speech.

President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration speech on Monday, May 29 declared the removal of subsidy.

His declaration has since caused a series of mixed reactions from critics and supporters nationwide.

Since his declaration, there has been inflation in the price of goods and services, fuel scarcity and a host of discomforting circumstances.

Reacting to this development in Bauchi state on Saturday, June 3, Atiku described President Tinubu's decision on subsidy as a knee-jerk policy action.

As reported by Channels TV online, he said:

“Between 1999 and 2007, the PDP government initiated the petroleum subsidy removal and I chaired the committee. We achieved subsidy removal in two phases but only after providing palliatives to those most affected by the subsidy removal."

Atiku noted that the PDP had more experience tackling the shortcomings and imminent problems that might come with the removal of subsidies.

He said:

“We have the experience as a party in government. That is what we would have done and not just announced subsidy removal without discussion with the affected sectors of the economy. I think Nigerians should appreciate what they have temporarily lost.”

Shettima Backs Tinubu’s Pronouncement On Subsidy Removal

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima has backed President Bola Tinubu over his decision to remove the subsidy on petrol.

Tinubu, in his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, said the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended.

Reacting, Shettima maintained that the president is intentional about his plan to make Nigeria's economy grow.

