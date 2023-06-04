State House, Abuja - The federal government is meeting with representatives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which kicked off around 5pm, is said to have been at the instance of the federal government and expected to be discussing fallouts from the removal of fuel subsidy, The Nation reported.

The Organised Labour, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) held a meeting with the government last Wednesday, which held in a deadlock.

Legit.ng gathers that the federal government’s team is being led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Others on the team are Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele; former Edo Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Also in the meeting are the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) Zacch Adedeji; Executive Vice President, Downstream of the NNPCL, Yemi Adetunji; former Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy Dele Alake and Hon James Faleke, among others.

On the TUC side are seven members, led by their President, Festus Osifo.

Source: Legit.ng