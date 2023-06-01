Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, responded to rumours about his alleged appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Media reports had circulated the news, citing a Facebook post by Gbajabiamila's Chief of Staff, Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu, but Wasiu later debunked it as fake news

When asked about the appointment, Gbajabiamila advised patience, stating that the system would work in its own way, without confirming or denying the rumours

State House, Abuja - The outgoing Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reacted to his alleged appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Some media reports had earlier on Thursday, June 1, stated that Gbajabiamila had been appointed Tinubu's COS, citing a purported Facebook post by the Speaker's Chief of Staff, Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu.

However, Wasiu, in another Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng debunked the report as "fake news".

Has Tinubu appointed Femi Gbajabiamila his Chief of Staff?

Amid the speculations, a reporter in a trending video posted on Twitter congratulated Gbajabiamila on the alleged appointment and asked why it had not been made official.

Responding, the Speaker said:

"Be patient, be patient. The system works in its own way. Let's allow the system to work."

When the reporter pressed further if the appointment would be officially announced before the end of the day, Gbajabiamila simply responded, "We'll see."

