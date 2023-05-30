Nigeria's foreign reserves reach their lowest level in 20 months as Muhammdu Buhari concludes his tenure

The decline in foreign reserves could pose a concern as it is important in determining the stability of the Naira's value

Several external factors could have contributed to the decline in Nigeria's foreign reserves

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigeria's new president Bola Ahmed's tenure is kicking off with the country's reserves at its lowest level in 20 months.

According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria as at Thursday, 25 May 2023, Nigeria's foreign reserves stood at $35.15 billion.

Nigeria's foreign reserves is at 20-months low Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The last time Nigeria's foreign reserves were at this level was on 13 September 2021, 20 months and one week ago, when the reserves were at $35.10 billion.

Monthly breakdown of Nigeria's foreign reserves

Legit.ng further analysis of CBN foreign reserves data shows that from Janaury 1, 2023, to May 25, 2023, $1.9 billion have been pulled out from the foreign reserves.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

April 28: $35.25 billion

March 31: $35.49 billion

February 27: $36.67 billion

January 31: $36.99 billion

What is Foreign Exchange Reserves, and why it is important?

Foreign exchange reserves are assets denominated in other currencies (I.E dollars). These reserves are utilized to back up liabilities and influence monetary policy.

Foreign reserves serve as a buffer to support the stability of the Nigerian currency in the international foreign exchange market.

When the CBN intervenes in the foreign exchange market, it uses its foreign reserves to influence the supply and demand of the Nigerian naira.

The foreign reserves also serve as a means to protect against external shocks and ensure the country's ability to meet its international obligations.

Nigerian banks send messages to customers on tax clearance for FX transactions

In another report, Nigerian banks now require customers to present a valid Tax Clearance Certificate for purchasing dollars and other foreign currencies.

The regulation covers a wide range of transactions, including Personal Travel Allowance and Business Travel Allowance.

Banks have started informing customers who want foreign currencies at the official rate compared to the easy buy more expensive black market rate.

Source: Legit.ng