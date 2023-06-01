FCT, Aso Rock - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, May 31, received delegates of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the State House spokesman, Tunde Rahman, President Xi Jinping's delegates reiterated that they are ready to strengthen its already existing economic relationship with Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured the Chinese that his administration will continue to work with them. Photo Credit: @officialABAT

The Chinese special envoy Peng Qinghua, who represented President Xi Jinping, said:

“We need accelerated growth and we are ready to do business honestly with those ready to do business with us.

“We will continue to work to promote democracy in the West African sub-region. I’m a product of democracy and shall work day and night to advance democracy."

Peng Qinghua also revealed that the Chinese government would help Nigeria in the fight against insecurity, criminality and terrorism.

He also called for an intercultural bond between Nigeria and China, noting that both countries can learn from each other.

President Tinubu, on the other hand, assured the Chinese delegates that his administration willing to work with the Chinese government.

Tinubu in a tweet said:

"I received the Special Envoy of Chinese President XI Jinping and Vice Chairman of Chinese National People's Congress, HE Peng Qinghua, at the State House, earlier today.

"I look forward to stronger diplomatic ties and increased economic cooperation between our two countries."

The Chinese delegation included her Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun and Minister-Counselor Zhang Yi.

