Dele Alake, the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, has dismissed the report that President Bola Tinubu has appointed him as his spokesperson

Alake, in an interview, dismissed the report and described it as fake news that should be disregarded

Shortly after the inauguration of Tinubu on Monday, Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of Aviation, announced that Alake was appointed as the spokesperson to the new president

FCT, Abuja - Dele Alake, one of the spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, has dismissed the report that he was appointed President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson.

Following the inauguration of Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29, the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, took to his Twitter page to declare that Alake has been appointed as the spokesperson to the new president.

Dele Alake dismisses the report of being appointed as Tinubu's spokesperson. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu has not appointed a spokesperson

But The Cable reported that the former commissioner for information and strategy in Lagos said the report of his appointments was fake.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Alake said:

“It was fake news. I’m always surprised when news people fail to recognise fake unsigned stories.”

Alake served as commissioner for information and strategy in Lagos when Tinubu was the state governor between 1999 and 2007.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Dele Alake, Femi Fani-Kayode, Presidency

In 2014, Alake was made the director of media and communication of the Buhari campaign organisation and returned to politics after leaving the political space for a while.

Alake is a veteran journalist who worked with the Concord Press Publishers as a writer and editor. He later became a columnist for the National Concord until 1989.

He became the editor of Sunday Concord from 1989 to 1995 before becoming the editor of the National Concord.

"Vacate EFCC office now": Tinubu tells DSS

Legit.ng reported that Bola Tinubu, the new Nigerian president, has ordered the DSS to immediately vacate the office of the EFCC it was occupying.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, it was reported that the secret police stormed the Lagos office of the anti-graft agency, claiming that the building belonged to the DSS.

Tunde Rahman, the personal media aide to Tinubu, in a statement, said the president noted that issues between two government agencies should be resolved amicably.

Source: Legit.ng