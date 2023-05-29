Popular American microblogging platform, Twitter has removed the verification tag attached to the account of the former Vice-president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo's verification tag was removed on Monday, May 29 after the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu

Twitter, however, maintained the verification tag of former president Muhammadu Buhari, at the time of filling his report

The verification tag attached to the Twitter account of the former Vice-president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has been removed after the inauguration of President, Bola Tinubu, which held today, May 29 at Eagles Square, Abuja.

As reported by The PUNCH, the popular American microblogging platform, however, did not remove the verification tag of the account of former president Muhammadu Buhari, at the time of filling his report.

Twitter removes Osinbajo's verification tag . Photo Credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Recall that the special verification tag was designed for officials of government.

Meanwhile, Twitter has not yet replied to inquiries as to why Osinbajo ’s verification tag was removed, The PUNCH reported

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

May 29: 5 things Osinbajo may ao after leaving Aso Villa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, popularly referred to as "the star boy", is one of the key figures in Buhari's administration his popularity and relevance would not come to an end with the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo is well-loved by many Nigerians, especially the youths, and this alone could aid his relevance after leaving the office on Monday.

However, there is a number of things that the outgoing president may venture into after leaving the office at the end of his tenure on May 29.

Osinbajo takes vice president-elect Shettima on familiarisation tour of Aso Villa

Legit.ng had also reported that with just a few days left to the Monday, May 29 inauguration, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took vice president-elect Kashim Shettima on a tour of the Vice presidential wing at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Osinbajo, on Thursday, May 25, shared photos from the familiarisation tour on his Twitter handle.

Osinbajo worthier APC candidate than Tinubu, says Peter Obi, gives Reason

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has revealed how he confronted the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to consider the candidacy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the presidency.

The former Anambra state governor stated this in London at the 63rd birthday ceremony of Chief Dele Momodu.

Source: Legit.ng