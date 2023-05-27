A Pro-democracy group under the aegis of the Natives has commenced a vigil to ward off any plot to disrupt Monday, May 29 inauguration

They stated that they would be on the streets of Abuja to intercept agents of parallel government

They urged aggrieved politicians and supporters to accept their defeat in peace and re-strategise their political careers

Ahead of the much-anticipated inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leaders of ethnic groups in Nigeria under the aegis of ''The Natives" have vowed to protect the streets of Abuja against agents of parallel government.

As reported by Leadership, these leaders made this announcement on Friday, May 27, in Abuja.

Bola Tinubu will be sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, May 29 at the Eagle Square in Abuja. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Speaking on this development, the supreme leader of The Native, Hon Smart Edwards, disclosed that a walk would be staged at the Three Arms Zone in Abuja, which would kick off from Eagle Square (Venue of Tinubu's inauguration) down to the Court of Appeal, Guardian reported.

He noted that the walk would commence on Sunday all day and night until the end of Tinubu's inauguration on Monday, May 29.

Edward urged the aggrieved candidate of the last presidential election to accept their fate and re-strategise their political career rather than working on the sidelines to disrupt democracy.

As reported by Vanguard, Edward said:

“The country belongs to all of us. The resources Asiwaju will superintend belong to all of us. We are not against anybody, but we are against such madness and the attempt to bring out a factional president in the country.

“Having said that, I want to inform us that we are going to start a vigil. We are going to hold it on the streets of Abuja until Asiwaju is sworn in. We are going to stay until the day that baton is given to him and until he is announced the sitting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is democracy and this is a country we must protect."

Edward, however, warned those plotting to sabotage democracy to refrain from their plans as it would not be profitable for them.

He said:

“No one group or persons nor party should act as sovereigns, they are not and will never be. Hence we call on their sponsors to refrain from this unstable, insane and undemocratic act that will only expose them as political neophytes."

