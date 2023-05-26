FCT, Abuja - The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, has told Nigerians not to expect a rosy beginning amidst the current challenges facing the country.

He stated this on Friday, May 26, at the Jumat Prayer and Lecture held in Abuja as part of the pre-inauguration activity of the incoming administration.

Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima will take over the helm of affairs as President and Vice President on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

As reported by Punch, the former Borno state governor said:

"The starting point might not be rosy let me be very honest with you. Oil subsidy is albatross on our neck. The multiple exchange rate system is a drain on the national economy.

"There are certain decisions the president-elect will take but in the fullness of time, Nigerians will not only appreciate but also celebrate us.”

He, however, noted that the incoming administration is ready to hit the ground and get the ball rolling after the inauguration of Bola Tinubu.

Shettima predicted that the future of Nigeria would be like that of China when the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu kicks off on Monday, May 29.

He said:

“Ours is a great nation waiting to unleash its great potential to the world. China was once called a sleeping giant but today, China had woken up. Nigeria needs to wake up."

He urged Nigerians to pray for the incoming administration ahead of the task before them, noting that time is of the essence.

We are calling on all of you to pray for us for God’s guidance. I want to assure you that Tinubu will hit the ground.

In another development, the Vice President-elect said the representation of women in the incoming administration is inevitable and constant.

He revealed that women would be prioritised and compensated when the incoming administration resumes duty.

Shettima said:

“To my sisters, be rest assured you will be well represented in the incoming administration. Not only this, I promise you, you will be well compensated.”

