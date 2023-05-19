Lawmakers contesting for the position of the Senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives have been alleged of wooing their colleagues with dollars

The development is coming about 3 weeks before the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June

Recall that Senator Ali Ndume, an APC senator from Borno state, in an interview with BBC Hausa, earlier alleged that some aspirants are inducing their colleagues with dollars

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th national assembly in June, the race for the seat of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives has seen some aspirants dolling out dollars to their colleagues to get their votes.

According to Daily Trust, the aspirants have been allegedly reaching out to some lawmakers-elect with thousands of dollars so that they can vote for them upon the inauguration of the 10th assembly.

List of Lawmakers contesting for Senate President and Speaker of House of Reps

Top contenders for the position of senate president include Senators Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), and Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia).

For the speaker of the House of Representatives, the major contenders include Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna), Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau), Aminu Sani Jaji (Zamfara), Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase (Plateau), Mukhtar Betara (Borno), Mariam Odinaka Onuoha (Imo), Aminu Sani Jaji (Zamfara), among others.

Sources within the lawmakers' circle revealed that the race is almost turning to the highest bidder, with the top contenders trying to outspend the others, despite the zoning formula of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) disclosed that some aspirants for the senate president are inducing their colleagues with dollars to get their votes

He said:

“There are senators aspiring to be Senate president who give money to senators.”

Some lawmakers have also disclosed that the APC zoning arrangement has not stopped some contenders from dishing out dollars to their colleagues and are determined to go on with their ambition for the position of the senate president and speakership.

Source: Legit.ng