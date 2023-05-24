The EFCC has launched a mass investigation of 28 out of 36 governors in Nigeria ahead of May 29, when the transition will take place

18 of the governors under investigation would be rounding up with their second term on May 29

One of the governors would be done with his first term, while 10 others have been re-elected and will continue their second term from May 29

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a mass investigation of 28 governors and their deputies ahead of their handover on May 29.

The governors under investigation are those who lose constitutional immunity from being prosecuted in a few days' time, Premium Times reported.

EFCC begins probes of 28 governors ahead of handing over Photo Credit: Simon Lalong

Number of governors EFCC will probe after handing over on May 29

According to the medium, a memo indicated that the anti-graft agency is after at least 28 governors and their deputies among the 36 we have in Nigeria.

18 of the 28 governors under investigation will be leaving the office in the next couple of days

At least 18 of the governors, with their deputies targeted for investigations by EFCC, are preparing to leave office when they complete their second terms in office on 29 May.

One of the governors is said to be leaving the office after completing just 1 term, 10 of them have won their re-elections, and they are expected to be in office for the next 4 years.

It was learnt that the anti-corruption agency wrote to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to request the assets declaration forms of the governors, the official communication between the 2 agencies revealed.

However, details of the cases EFCC is hunting the governors for were not clear, but the commission stated in its letter to the CCB chairman, Mohammed Isah, that the assets declaration documents are needed to facilitate its ongoing investigation of the governors.

The letter of the EFCC dated April 11 and signed by an official of the commission on behalf of its chairman, Abduralsheed Bawa.

It partly reads:

“This commission is investigating a case in which persons listed in the attached schedule. featured.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of May 29, when their tenure would be officially ended, they are expected to hand over to their successor as stipulated in the constitution, but some outgoing governors may not do the proper thing in handing over.

This is because these governors have been accused of not cooperating with the transition committee of the governors-elect in their state.

