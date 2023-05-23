Ahead of the crucial transition of government slated for Monday, May 29, civil societies and other stakeholders interfaced on the need for accountability

Stakeholders were urged to hold government officials accountable, especially during elections

Similarly, the incoming administration has been warned to delegate offices to competent hands

FCT, Abuja - A few weeks after the 2023 general elections, 21 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), under the name “Joinbodi Cohort”, on Monday, May 22, launched a research report on the polls.

The event was held in Abuja and attended by a Legit.ng reporter aimed to disseminate the findings of the Political Accountability Research Report and the Post-Election Evaluation of the 2023 elections findings.

President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over the helm of affairs to Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Delivering the keynote address, former federal commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Okey Ibeanu, said media organisations, CSOs, and traditional rulers are as crucial as INEC in ensuring the accountability of elected officials.

His words:

“Political accountability has gained global significance because of awareness creation by several developing countries.

"There is a great affinity between democracy and accountability. The demand is for political officials to be responsive to the people.

"A major tenet of political accountability is that the leaders are answerable to the people for their actions and inactions while in office."

He said if the demand side of political accountability is flawed, the supply side will also be defective, including INEC, CSOs, media, and other stakeholders tasked with supervising elections.

Speaking earlier, Secretary General Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi, said the report’s launch is essential to guide the incoming administration towards fulfilling the mandates of their offices as executive officers and National Assembly members.

She said:

“As “Joinbodi”, we have created a cohort to hold the duty-bearers accountable to the people who elected them, especially the executive and legislative arms of government.

“We are to speak to the incoming government and chart the way forward for the country’s development.”

Speaking to Legit.ng on the sidelines of the event, Dr Usman Atolegebe Abubakar Jos, the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin Emirate, counselled the incoming elected officials to be aware that Nigerians are now conscious of their rights.

He advised the incoming president, Bola Tinubu, to entrust leadership positions to competent people who would assist him in delivering his plans for Nigeria.

He said:

“He should not betray the confidence we have in him so that Nigeria will become better than the way it is.”

On his part, the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara state, HRH Hassan Attahiru, told Legit.ng that traditional rulers are interested in how well its political leaders govern Nigeria.

He said:

“How well we are governed naturally starts with good and credible elections; everybody must play their part to have credible elections.

“When we do, we will have credible elections, and leaders will feel accountable to the people. And, they will deliver the dividends of democracy.”

There were also panel discussions at the event featuring top media executives, civil society leaders and other stakeholders.

The 21 CSOs include notable organisations like Connected Development, Yiaga Africa, BudgIT, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, and Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre.

