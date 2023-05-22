Nigeria's main opposition, PDP, and its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, have reacted to the recent court ruling on a live broadcast of the tribunal

Atiku and the PDP maintained the court's verdict is not a setback to their petition filed against the APC and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Counsel to PDP and Abubakar, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, stated this immediately after the PEPC’s decision on Monday, May 22

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, May 22, reacted to the recent verdict at the tribunal.

The PDP and Atiku on Monday, May 22, stated that the dismissal of their application for a live broadcast by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) was not a setback to their petition against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect, The Guardian reported.

Atiku and the PDP unbothered over the election tribunal verdict on live broadcast of court proceedings.

Source: Facebook

Atiku, PDP say "tribunal verdict, not a setback"

Counsel to PDP and Abubakar, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, made this statement shortly after the PEPC’s decision, PremiumTimes report added.

“There is no setback here. The court, in its wisdom, decided that the subject of our application on the live streaming and open telecast did not, in any way, connect with the merit of our petition.

“The petition is separate; it is ongoing. The application did not succeed to have the televised version of the proceedings," Jegede told newsmen.

Supreme Court to deliver judgment May 26 in PDP's suit against Tinubu, Shettima

The Supreme Court has again moved forward the date to deliver its verdict in a case instituted by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

The apex court will deliver its judgment in the PDP's case against Tinubu and his vice on Friday, May 26.

The PDP had urged the apex court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi.

Presidential tribunal gives verdict on Atiku, Obi’s request for live broadcast of proceedings

The presidential election petition tribunal ruled out the application seeking the live coverage of proceedings in court.

The decision was issued on Monday, May 22, at the court of appeal in Abuja when Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled out the application of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

The jurors ruled that televising the proceedings was novel and added no value to the petition as it is not stipulated in Nigeria's constitution or legal framework.

