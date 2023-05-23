The tribunal has taken a fresh decision regarding the petitions seeking the nullification of the outcome of the 2023 presidential election held on February 25

The election tribunal in a fresh ruling on Tuesday, May 23, merged the three petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and the Allied Peoples Movement

The court also dismissed objections the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC raised against the merger of the petitions by the aggrieved parties

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A report by The Nation has it that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has consolidated the three petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The court on Tuesday, May 23, in a pre-hearing report issued and read by Justice Haruna Tsammani, the five-member panel of the court ordered the commencement of hearing in the petition by Obi and the LP on May 30.

Tribunal merged Atiku, Peter Obi and APM's petitions seeking the nullification of the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Court's fresh decision

The court also directed that the petitioners should conduct their case within three weeks, during which it should call its planned 50 witnesses, beginning from May 30 when they shall begin to call witnesses and close in on June 23, The Punch report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A five-member panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, in a unanimous decision, dismissed objections the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, raised against the merger of the petitions, Vanguard report further noted.

Supreme Court gives fresh verdict in PDP’s case against Tinubu, Shettima

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, the Supreme Court moved forward the date to deliver its verdict in a case instituted by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

According to a report by Vanguard on Monday, May 22, the apex court will deliver its judgment in the PDP's case against Tinubu and his vice on Friday, May 26.

The PDP had urged the apex court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi.

Tribunal gives verdict on Atiku, Obi’s request for live broadcast of proceedings

The presidential election petition tribunal has ruled out the application seeking the live coverage of proceedings in court.

The decision was issued on Monday, May 22, at the appeal court in Abuja. Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled out the application of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

The jurors ruled that televising the proceedings was novel and added no value to the petition as it is not stipulated in Nigeria's constitution or legal framework.

Source: Legit.ng