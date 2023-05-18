Senator Godswill Akpabio visited the Labour Party office to seek endorsement to become the Senate President of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - Senator Godwsill Akpabio visited the office of the Labour Party to seek their support and endorsement of his ambition to become the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Akpabio said the visit is to thank the Labour Party for producing excellent senators-elect, who have shown character and commitment in moving Nigeria forward.

Senator Akpabio meets with some Labour Party leaders. Photo Credit: Twitter @yelesowore

Source: Twitter

The senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West in the National Assembly noted that senators from Labour Party and the All Progressive Congress, APC, are Nigerians and must think of Nigeria for the future of their children, adding united we stand, divided will fail.

"Labour Party and APC are Nigerians and must all think Nigeria. If we don’t Nigeria, there won’t be any future for our children."

The former Akwa Ibom state governor said LP produced the senators to save Nigeria, not the party.

He called on senators-elects to support him to stabilize the polity, 10th NASS, and move Nigeria forward.

Akpanio, who visited in the company of other top APC senators like Senator Ali Ndume, Gov. Dave Umahi and Senator Barau Jubril, said he and his team visited to say thank you for producing good children.

He called on LP senators-elect and others to come together and support the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to give good leadership to Nigeria.

According to Akpabio, Nigeria has too many issues that can only be solved by being together.

Senator Ndume disclosed that some LP senators-elect had endorsed Akpabio as Senate President, hence, the reason for the visit and to seek the support of other senators yet to do so.

Sowore blasts Labour Party for working with APC to makeAkpabio becomes Senate President

Reacting to Akpabio's visit to Labour Party's office, Omoyele Sowore wondered why LP leadership are working with the APC senator to become the Senate President of the 10th NASS.

In a tweet on Thursday, Sowore alleged that the election that produced Akpabio was flawed.

He tweeted: "Why is the Labour Party @NgLabour leadership working with Senator Godswill Akpabio of @OfficialAPCNg who was elected in a flawed election, why is Labour party trying to help him (Akpabio) get elected as the Senate President of @officialABAT who stole the @NgLabour @peterobi's mandate? See who is working for and with @OfficialAPCNg and @officialABAT now?!. #Republic of Hypocrites! #Revolutionnow"

Akpabio says Tinubu will clear Nigeria's debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Akpabio had explained why the President-elect will clear Nigeria's debt.

The APC senator said a collaboration with Tinubu will help wipe out Nigeria's debit profile, which reports say stood at N46.25 trillion in December 2022.

Source: Legit.ng