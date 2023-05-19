Fresh trouble hits Labour Party as the court in Kano invalidated Alex Otti's candidacy as well as all Labour Party candidates in Abia and Kano states

On Friday, May 19, Justice M. N. Yunusa of the Federal High Court ruled that their emergence was not in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022

Reacting to the development, a top Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun maintained the court has no power to sack a candidate who was duly elected

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano state and presided over by Justice M N Yunusa has nullified the candidature of the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.

Justice Yunusa on Friday, May 19, also nullified the candidatures of all those who contested the 2023 general elections under the Labour Party (LP) in Abia and Kano States.

Fresh trouble hit Abia state governor-elect Dr. Alex Otti.

Source: Twitter

Court invalidates Alex Otti's candidature

The court ruled that the emergence of the candidates was not in compliance with the provisions of the 2022 electoral act, The Guardian reported.

A copy of the judgement delivered by the court was made public on Friday morning.

The Court in Suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 was filed by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the LP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It ruled that the failure of the Labour Party to submit its membership register to the INEC within 30 days before their primaries render the process null and void, Vanguard report added.

“The party that has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have candidates in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election.

“This being so, the votes credited to the 1st defendant is a wasted vote,” the Judge ruled.

Will Alex Otti's nullification stand? Nigerian lawyer reacts

Reacting to the development, a prominent Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun said no court has the power to sack the candidate that was duly elected on grounds that he was not validly nominated.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, the legal luminary said:

"No court can nullify the candidacy of a person duly elected on the ground that he was not validly nominated, after election. Once an election has been conducted, the issue of nomination pending in any court becomes academic and any order arising therefrom will be in vain.

"Should you fail to successfully challenge the nomination of a candidate before the conducted of election, it becomes “otilo”, otiose and academic after the conduct of the election. In fact, save for qualification issues, you cannot raise it at the Tribunal."

