The factional leader of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa is currently in court as promised after the Wednesday, May court brouhaha

Interestingly, the party's presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi appeared in court also alongside the suspended LP's national chairman, Julius Abure

While the leadership crisis in the Labour Party worsens, Apapa has maintained that he remains the authentic chairman of the LP

The acting national chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, on Friday, May 19, kept his word on returning to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, following his attempt on Wednesday, May 17.

Apapa was spotted seated at the back of the courtroom as opposed to the area reserved for Labour Party representatives when the tribunal resumed proceedings on Friday, Channels TV reported.

Labour Party factional chairman Lamidi Apapa and Peter Obi present at the tribunal on Friday, May 19. Photo credit: @adeyanjudeji, @EleyiLagos

Peter Obi and Apapa appear in court on Friday

Also present was the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a picture making rounds on the internet, Obi appeared in the court alongside the substantive national chairman, Julius Abure on Friday morning.

