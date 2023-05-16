Ex-lawmakers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the nomination of Godswill Akpabio and his running mate was meritorious

Leader of the ex-lawmakers and former deputy speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Bababgida Nguroje, said their nomination was justified

He noted that both lawmakers passed the fundamental criteria required to become President and Deputy in the House of Senate

FCT, Abuja - The presidential senate bid of Godswill Akpabio has once again gotten the green light following the endorsement of ex-lawmakers under the aegis of Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Ex-Legislators.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 16, the ex-lawmakers said they agreed with the decision of the APC to nominate Senator Akpabio and Senator Jubril Barau for the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President seat of the incoming 10th national assembly.

Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau have been endorsed by the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo Credit: Sen Barau Jibrin

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the resolution was agreed upon after the ex-lawmakers held a crucial meeting in Abuja to settle the ongoing dispute for the leadership of the incoming national assembly.

Speaking on this development in Abuja, the national chairman of the ex-lawmakers forum and ex-deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bababgida Nguroje, said the party's nominated candidates were a welcome development.

Nguroje noted that the zoning choices were carefully made before the nomination of candidates by the party.

Akpabio, Barau's nomination meritorious - Ex-lawmakers

He said both candidates passed the requirement of being an ex-senator, a returning or ranking senator, and a new senator-elect in a situation where no ranking Senators exist.

Nguroje said:

“It is, therefore, good to note that His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio (CON) and Senator Barau Jubril possess all these characteristics and qualities to lead the 10th Senate of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He, however, urged aggrieved stakeholders to pitch their tents with the former Akwa Ibom state governor and his running mate, noting that their selection was based on equity, inclusivity and justice.

He said:

“We hereby state categorically that the Akpabio/Barau ticket, the stabilization team is nationalistic and not sectional and should be seen as such. It is also reflective of one vexed issue of justice, equity and fairness that Nigerians are clamouring for."

10th Senate Presidency: Godswill Akpabio Receives Endorsement of Powerful APC Governor

Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received the Stability Group, comprising of Senators-elect and led by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio is vying for the role of the Senate President, and Senator Barau Jibrin is contesting for the role of the Deputy Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu aligned himself with the APC's zoning decision concerning the top positions for the leadership of the National Assembly.

