FCT, Abuja - The suspension of Ahmed Makarfi, the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared null and void.

In a report by The Punch, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party announced the reversal of the suspension of the former governor of Kaduna state on Monday, May 15.

PDP reverses suspension of former national chairman Photo Credit: PDP Update

Source: Twitter

PDP kicks against suspension of former Kaduna state governor, gives reason

Earlier on Sunday, May 14, the Tudun Wada ward of the PDP in Kaduna state announced the suspension of Makarfi over alleged anti-party activities.

Saidu Aliyu, the chairman of the PDP in the Tutun-Wada ward, and 5 others signed the suspension notice. They accused Makarfi of being self-opinionated and intolerant to dissenting views, adding that he has been engaging in anti-party activities.

But in reacting to the development on Monday, Debo Ologunagba, the spokesperson of the PDP, in a statement, said the suspension is “null, void and with no effect”.

The statement reads in part:

“The NWC, after a thorough consideration of all the issues raised by the ward executive, hereby declares the purported decision and action of the Tudun Wada ward executives, which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect."

Ologunagba further stated that the decision of the ward exco did not conform with the provision of the PDP constitution (As amended in 2017).

It then called for unity and oneness among members of the party amid rising division.

