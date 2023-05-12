The national leadership of the APC on Thursday, May 11, set aside the purported suspension of seven party chieftains by the Benue state executive committee of the party

The party chieftains include Senator Barnabas Gemade, Professor Terhemba Shija, and five others

Meanwhile, the Benue leadership of the party pronounced the suspension on the seven chieftains on Wednesday, May 10

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has set aside the purported suspension of Senator Barnabas Gemade, Prof Terhemba Shija, and five others by the Benue State Executive Committee of the party.

This was announced by the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, in a statement on Thursday, May 11, Channels TV reported.

APC says Senator Barnabas Gemade and six others remain bonafide members of the party. Photo credit: Senator Barnabas Gemade

Source: Facebook

APC reveals final position on suspension of Senator Barnabas Gemade and six others

Morka said,

“Senator Gemade, Professor Shija, and five others that are affected by the said suspension are, and remain, bonafide members of the Benue State Chapter of our Party.”

The duo of Gemade and Shija contested the governorship position but were defeated by Fr. Hyacinth Alia, who went on to win the general elections, TVC NEWS report added.

They dragged Fr. Alia to court, up to the Supreme Court, before the case was dismissed.

