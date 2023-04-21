Imo, Ngor Okpala - Residents of Ngor Okpala, a local government area of Imo State, panicked when suspected gunmen killed a couple and five other police officers at a checkpoint in Okpala junction.

As reported by The Nation, the deceased couple were identified as Mr and Mrs Chinaka Nwagu from the Amankwo Okpala community.

The Imo state police command was yet to react to the incident when filing the report. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

Some eyewitnesses recounted that the incident had transpired between the hours of 8 am leaving residents to scamper for safety at the sound of the sporadic shooting of the gunmen.

The incident was said to have instantly halted economic activities in the area where the incident occurred.

Another eyewitness recounted how the five police officers were killed during the face-off. The eyewitness stated that three officers were killed at the checkpoint scene while two others who ran into a nearby shop for safety were chased and gunned down.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the shop where the two police officers ran into for safety belonged to the couple who were also shot dead for obvious reasons of being a witness to the murder of two police officers.

Further info from eyewitnesses confirmed that the gunmen carted away with the weapons of the police officers they had shot dead at the scenes of the incident.

At the time of filing this report, the Imo state police command was yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Several attempts to reach the command's spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye, proved abortive.

The tragic incident comes less than a month after gunmen ambushed and killed five Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel in the same area.

Source: Legit.ng