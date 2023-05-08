The Senate chief whip, Orji Kalu, has declared interest in running for the position of the 10th Senate presidency

Kalu's declaration is coming at a time his party, APC, announced the zoning of the position to the south-south and anointed Godswill Akpabio

In a letter he personally signed to each member of the APC NWC and 108 Senators-elect, Kalu disclosed that his seemingly not contesting was due to the mourning of his late wife

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Senator Orji Kalu, the Senate chief whip, has officially written to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and the 108 senators-elect, indicating his interest in becoming the next senate president.

Kalu disclosed his interest in a statement signed by the media wing of the office of the chief whip to the senate in Abuja on Monday, May 8, Vanguard reported.

Orji Kalu declares intention to run for senate president as APC officially zones position Photo Credit: Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

Details of Orji Kalu's letter to APC national working committee, senators- elect

However, the Abia-born politician denied the report that he had been endorsed by the senators-elect from the southeast.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He revealed that the south-east senators-elect only met with the aim of making a demand from Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and the APC and that they are yet to throw their weight behind anyone.

The senator personally signed the letter and addressed it to each member of the NWC of the APC and the Senators-elect.

Kalu, who is representing Abia North senatorial district, said he offered himself for the position with humility, candour and sincerity of heart.

Latest about APC, Orji Kalu, Southeast, Abia, Senate Presidency

He said that it appeared that he had not been vocal in contesting for the position, but that was due to the one-month mourning of his late wife, Ifeoma Kalu

The letter reads in part:

"I most humbly write to officially inform you of my interest to be elected the next Senate President.”

Kalu's letter is coming at a time the APC zoned the position to the south-south and announced Godswill Akpabio as his preferred candidate for the position.

Source: Legit.ng