The Abia north senator in the red chamber, Orji Uzor Kalu, has hosted an open viewing casket session for his late wife in the United States

According to Kalu, the open casket viewing session was held ahead of the memorial session scheduled for Ifeoma Ada tomorrow, Thursday, April 13

The 2-term former governor of Abia had earlier disclosed that his wife died at the age of 61 and that memorial session would be held in her honour in the United States

Umuahia, Abia - Orji Kalu, the senate chief whip, has continued to mourn his late wife, Ifeoma Ada, as he shared the pictures of the memorial session in her memory in the United States.

While in a mourning mood, the senator representing Abia North was seen putting on a black outfit alongside other mourners at a church in a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, April 12.

Orji Kalu holds open viewing casket session for late wife Photo Credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Twitter

Details of memorial session for late Ifeoma Ada, wife of Orji Kalu

The emotion was tense when the lawmaker was seen opening the casket holding the remains of his wife and looking at the body of the late wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kalu, a two-term governor of Abia state, earlier announced that his wife passed away at the age of 61 and that a memorial session would be held in her honour in the United States.

Latest about Orji Uzor Kalu, Ifeoma Ada, APC, Abia, Senate, Southeast

Orji Kalu was a two-term governor of Abia state between May 29 1999, to 2007, and has been representing the Abia north in the red chamber since he won the senatorial district election in 2007.

He rosed to the position of the senate whip in the 9th senate after he was elected after being elected for the fourth time.

The senator is among the top contender for the position of the 10th senate presidency as he has been re-elected for the fifth time and is the leading senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the southeast, a region allegedly sidelined in Nigeria politics.

See the tweet here:

Ifeoma Ada: Orji Kalu loses wife, announces memorial service in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that Orji Uzor Kalu, the senate chief whip, announced the lost his dear wife to the cold hand of death on Monday.

The senator also disclosed that a memorial service would be held in memory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada, who died at 61, in the United States.

While the cause of her death was not disclosed by the senator, Kalu said her late wife was committed to the service of God and humanity and called for prayer for the family.

Source: Legit.ng