London, United Kingdom - Justice Johnson of the Old Bailey, who sentenced Ike Ekweremadu, the senator representing Enugu West in the 9th national assembly, has made some revelations questioning the wealth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

The Judge, while sentencing the Enugu-born politician in his ruling on Friday, May 5, alleged that there is evidence that the embattled senator had over 40 houses across the work and received over £400,000 into his bank account every 6 months.

Recall that Ekweremadu was sentenced to about 10 years imprisonment on Friday by the jury after being convicted of organ trafficking under the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act.

The senator was convicted and sentenced alongside his wife, Beatrice, who got 4 years imprisonment and their family, who was said to have acted as a middleman, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was stripped of his licence.

While delivering his judgment, Johnson said:

"You Ike Ekweremadu, are a senator in Nigeria's national assembly. You have hold high political office. You have many staff, including domestic staff, maids, Sheff, and drivers. You have multiple properties around the globe. There is evidence that these many houses are more than 40, Over £400,000 went into your bank accounts every 6 months."

"Ike Ekweremadu has over 40 houses around the world. In his primary bank account, he received over £400,000 in 6 months. That's over N360 million. How does a Senator own 40 houses around the world and makes over £400,000 in 6 months?"

