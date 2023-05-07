FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the much-anticipated presidential election petition tribunal slated for Monday, May, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) new generation has urged the judiciary to rise to the occasion and defend democracy at this crucial time.

This call was made in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 6, by the national executive council (NEC) of the PDP new generation.

The presidential election petition tribunal will resume proceedings on Monday, May 8 at the federal court of appeal, Abuja. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The statement states that the judiciary has been warned to remain conscious and sensitive in administering justice, as all Nigerians will be watching.

They noted that the judiciary remains the last hope of the masses and must live up to the expectation not to destroy the faith and hope Nigerian youths have in them.

The NEC further described that the performance of the Nigerian judiciary during this process would make or mar the future of elections in this country; it will reiterate confidence in the court or erode confidence.

The statement reads:

"The whole world has described the Presidential election as one which has been blighted by irregularities, as such, how the tribunal performs during this all-important process will determine this.

"We are optimistic that the tribunal will do the right thing and we are counting on them to do the right thing in the interest and benefit of our dear nation and save us from the embarrassment of being a laughing stock among the comity of nations.”

Atiku set to challenge Tinubu's victory at the tribunal

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will slug it out with President-elect Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 8, to reclaim his mandate in court.

The candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had filed a petition to challenge the declaration of Tinubu as the presidential election winner.

Atiku, in the petition marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, which he lodged before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, applied for the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The PDP new generation maintained that the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election was “invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022”.

Atiku, through his team of lawyers led by Mr Joe Kyari Gadzama, SAN, further argued that Tinubu’s election was invalid because of corrupt practices.

The 2nd Respondent was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

The 2nd Respondent was not qualified to contest the election at the time, “Atiku added while listing grounds that he said the court should consider nullifying Tinubu’s election.

The group prayed to the court to declare him the presidential election winner, having secured the second-highest number of lawful votes cast.

