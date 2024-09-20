A Nigerian student has shared his NECO result online for people to see after its release on September 19

The boy who wrote his examination at the International Secondary School, Naka, Benue state, passed all the subjects

He posted his NECO result on Facebook, celebrating the fact that he was able to obtain many credit passes

A Nigerian boy has seen his 2024 NECO result and he has shared it online for people to see.

The boy made a post on Facebook, showing off the scores he obtained in the National Examination Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The boy celebrated after doing well in NECO. Photo credit: Facebook/Ternenge Orkuma.

The National Examination Council released the results of the 2024 SSCE on Thursday, September 19.

Sharing his result, Ternenge Orkuma, expressed happiness that he was able to pass his papers.

Nigerian student who passed NECO examination

Ternenge wrote his NECO examination at the International Secondary School, Naka, Benue state.

According to the result, Ternenge is an art student who registered for English language, general mathematics, civic education, Christian Religious Studies (CRS), geography, economics, government, literature-in-English and marketing.

Ternenge scored B2 in English, C5 in mathematics, C5 in CRS, C5 in geography, C6 in economics, B3 in government, C6 in literature and C4 in marketing.

His lowest performance was in civic education where he scored D7. Ternenge said:

"I am so happy today because I seen my result so so happy. Congratulations once again."

A lot of people who saw his performance joined him to celebrate and went to the comment section of the post to send him congratulatory messages.

Man shares WAEC certificate after getting PhD

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK. His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

The man said he shared the WAEC result online as a way of thanksgiving for how far he had come in his academic journey. Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.

