It is evident that Senator Godswill Akpabio is the next senate president as he has received the backing of the APC governors, according to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state

In fact, Akpabio led some senators-elect in Rivers to meet with the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Judging from what is being played out in the polity now, Akpabio has also gotten the backing of senators-elect which makes his senatorial bid, a done deal in the 10th National Assembly

Senators elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, May 4th, paid a courtesy visit to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The senators-elect visited Tinubu in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital after he commissioned projects on the invitation of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, Premium Times reported.

APC scribes and president-elect, Bola Tinubu in Rivers state. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

APC, PDP, LP senators-elect meets Tinubu

Among those who were present at the meeting were a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, Shuaib Salisu from Ogun State, Solomon Olamilekan from Lagos State and many others.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The details of the meeting were sketchy at the time of filing this report but in a video of the meeting obtained by our reporter, Akpabio was seen introducing the senators-elect to Tinubu.

In the video, the president-elect exchanged greetings and pleasantries with the senators-elect.

10th NASS: APC opens up on zoning of Senate presidency, speakership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the report that they had made a final decision on the zoning of the leadership of the 10th national assembly.

The ruling party made the dismissal public in its reaction to reports of an acclaimed zoning arrangement going around social media.

Felix Morka, the party's spokesperson, revealed the party's position in a statement on Thursday, April 27.

Tinubu settles for Akpabio, Barau as Senate president, deputy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has settled for Akwa Ibom's senator-elect, Godswill Akpabio, to emerge as the president of the 10th Senate.

Sources revealed that the president-elect asked Senator Jibrin Barau to drop his ambition and take the position of deputy Senate president to enable his administration to start on a good foot.

Barau then agreed to allow a Christian Senate president to emerge in the interest of peace, fairness and equity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng