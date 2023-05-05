Victor Umeh, the senator-elect for Anambra Central senatorial district, promised to continue to protect the rights of his people

Umeh proposed a scholarship scheme for outstanding less-privileged students to enable them to obtain university education

People of Anambra Central district have also been promised honest execution of constituency projects

Aguluzigbo, Anambra State - Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, the senator-elect for Anambra Central senatorial district, Victor Umeh has set a legislative agenda for himself.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng in his country home, Aguluzigbo, Anocha local government area of Anambra state, on Tuesday, May 2, Umeh, a former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), said he would continue to stand strong to defend and protect the rights of Anambra Central senatorial district.

Victor Umeh, who was elected on 25th February, 2023, under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), has set a legislative agenda for himself. Photo credit: Victor Umeh

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also quoted the Labour Party chieftain as assuring that he would continue with the scholarship scheme for brilliant less privileged students to enable them to obtain university education.

Senator Umeh promises honest execution of constituency projects

He also assured that he would attract and ensure honest execution of constituency projects, as he did in the 8th Senate.

Umeh added:

"I will participate actively in the restructuring of Nigeria debate, which is expected to be a major legislative agenda in the 10th Senate.

“I will ensure the restoration of the dignity of the Anambra Central Senatorial District through vibrant, bold and courageous representation in all national issues.

"I will continue to sponsor Motions and Bills that will address the plight of our people.

"Also, I will continue to champion the cause for equity, inclusiveness and fairness in all the activities of the federal government of Nigeria."

