On Friday, April 28, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike met with president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja

After the meeting, Wike urged Nigerians to rally around president-elect Tinubu, saying the time for politics is over

Wike was accompanied by Makinde who also beckoned on Nigerians to rally around the president-elect for Nigeria’s sake

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is asking Nigerians to rally around president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the time for politics is over.

Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to clinch the seat in the hotly-contested February 25 presidential election.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu meets Governor Wike at the Defence House in Abuja. Photo credit: @kc_journalist

Wike speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Although Wike belongs to the PDP, he did not support the party’s candidate but allegedly worked for Tinubu during the poll.

After meeting with the incoming president, the Rivers leader is asking Nigerians to back Tinubu's government which is set to be sworn in on Monday, May 29th, 2023, Channels TV reported.

Wike makes 1 strong appeal on behalf of Tinubu

“Elections have come and gone. The winner has emerged and therefore is it necessary for all Nigerians to give him the necessary support for the interest of Nigeria,” Wike told journalists after meeting with Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja on Friday.

“I am confident that he has what it takes to turn Nigeria around,” the governor added.

Wike was accompanied by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who also re-echoed his Rivers counterpart’s comment, Vanguard report added.

