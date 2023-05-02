Senator Abdullahi Adamu has been accused of anti-party activities by some influential APC stakeholders

The APC national chairman was accused of openly disrupting activities in the party in the days leading to the 2023 general elections

The recent issues raised by the party's national vice chairman, north-west Salihu Lukman was also applauded by the stakeholders

FCT, Abuja - Some stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressives Right Group (PRG) have thrown their weight behind the party's national vice chairman, north-west Salihu Moh Lukman in the ongoing leadership crisis facing the APC.

The stakeholders recalled that they warned against the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as APC national chairman because the former Nasarawa state governor "is not a true party man."

Lukman had dragged the national chairman and the national secretary to court for failure to call for meetings of the party's organs and give financial account.

Convener of the group, Ibrahim Dikko Yusuf, said the stakeholders would resist any attempt by the chairman and some members of the APC National Working Committee to stifle Malam Salihu Lukman or fail to attend to all the pertinent issues raised.

He said in a statement to Legit.ng:

"This conspiracy to stifle internal democracy by spawning candidates was as high up as the national chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adam himself. A man, many of us, warned was not a party member at heart.

''A man who was causing trouble in his state of origin against a sitting governor. A man who made us lose prominent members like Ahmed Aliyu Wadada. He defected to SDP and won the seat.''

Noting some of the infractions by the Adamu-led NWC of the party, the stakeholders said:

"It will be recalled that our national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari directed a refund of nomination fees to all aspirants who voluntarily stepped down for the party's consensus arrangement.

''A year after this directive, it is sad that the NWC has failed to honour it, despite being the direct beneficiaries of the arrangement. No one has been paid their money back.

"When we read the open letter by the national vice chairman (northwest), Malam Salihu Lukman, to the national chairman on these pertinent issues, we were happy that things may have started to take shape."

The statement said it expected a more robust and sensible response borne out of respect for the party and its members by the NWC.

They frowned at attempts to discipline Lukman based on the recommendation of the national legal adviser.

They added:

"Let it be clear that as members of this party, we will resist any attempt by the chairman and some members of the NWC to stifle Malam Salihu Lukman or fail to attend to all the pertinent issues raised.

''We stand by Malam Salihu Lukman and call for the party to return to the path of constitutionalism.

"The chairman must be accountable. He must call for a NEC meeting immediately and render the necessary accounts."

