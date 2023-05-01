Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and his wife, Folu, sang birthday songs to congratulate the former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, as the latter clocked 60

Ezekwesili shared the video online as the cleric and his wife sang a ‘Happy Birthday’ song to celebrate her, before showering her with prayers

Meanwhile, Ezekwesili served as a federal minister of solid minerals and later as a federal minister of education

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adejare Adeboye and his wife, Foluke, serenaded Oby Ezekwesili with a melodious song as she recently clocked 60 years.

Ezekwesili served as a federal minister of solid minerals and later as a federal minister of education in Nigeria. Subsequently, she served as the vice president of the World Bank’s Africa region from May 2007 to May 2012.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Foluke, celebrated with Oby Ezekwesili on her 60th birthday. Photo credit: @obyezeks

Adeboye, wife celebrates Ezekwesili as she turns 60

Daily Trust reported that as she celebrated her 60th birthday, the clergyman and his wife sent her a video singing the popular ‘happy birthday to you song’.

In the video, Adeboye said,

“Hello beloved Obisco. Little by little, my little girl is now 60 years old. What a wonder. Congratulations. We want you to know that we love you. We appreciate you. You are very special. So, we are singing for you.”

Watch the video below:

Sharing the video via her verified Twitter account, Ezekwesili stated,

“You never grow old in the eyes of your parents; not even when you celebrate 60! Such a beautiful birthday message from my beloved Daddy @PastorEAAdeboye and Mommy @PastorFAAdeboye. I am blessed and deeply grateful.”

Meanwhile, Ezekwesili clocked 60 on Friday, April 28.

