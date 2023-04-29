FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the extension of Isah Jere Idris as the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) until Monday, May 29.

As reported by Daily Trust, this development was made known in a letter signed by President Buhari's Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

CG Idris Jere's tenure extension as Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service will last till Monday, May 29. Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari

The extension is the second Jere would be getting despite already exceeding his retirement period in service.

Reacting to this development, the spokesperson of the NIS, Tony Akuneme, said:

“The CG has another letter that supersedes that one [letter directing him to vacate office]. He has been extended until the expiration of the tenure of the president. It’s just a one-month extension.”

In an earlier letter from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, dated April 17 2023, and addressed to the NIS boss, the government had directed him to hand over to the most senior officer, Deputy Comptroller-General, on or before April 24 pending President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of a substantive CG.

Obasi Edozie Edmund, the Board’s acting secretary, signed the letter.

This development triggered speculations that some officers were plotting to stage a protest if Jere got another extension from the President.

Reports have it that a protest was staged on Friday, April 28, by some civil society groups seeking the resignation of Jere from his position.

The protest was staged at the NIS headquarters and the Ministry of Interior in Abuja to reject the continued stay of the Immigration CG in office.

The protesters complained that Jere’s continuous stay in office was illegal and unconstitutional as it violated the stipulated guidelines of the immigration service.

