The circumstances surrounding the dethronement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, will be looked into by the incoming government of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement said the dethronement and balkanisation of the emirate would be reviewed by the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano governor-elect

Interestingly, at an event in Lagos on Saturday, April 29, Sanusi was all shades of royalty as he graced a dinner meeting hosted by Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, after attending a wedding

Sanusi attends an event in Lagos

Sanusi attended the dinner hours after Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), said the issue that led to his dethronement would be revisited by the incoming NNPP administration.

Sanusi, who became emir in the final term of Kwankwaso as governor, was dethroned by outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who was deputy governor at the time the monarch was installed.

