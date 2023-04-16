Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje begged for forgiveness from those he might have trampled in the course of his duty as the number one citizen of the state

The governor pleaded with his people to forgive all the errors he committed while serving them as Governor

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje is expected to complete his second term of eight years in the next one month and handover the mantle of leadership to governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has asked the people of his state to forgive him.

The governor, while attending a Ramadan Tafseer in Al-Fruqan Jumaat Mosque, Alu Avenue Kano, said he has very few days to leave office, hence the need to seek forgiveness, Daily Trust reported on Sunday, April 16.

Ganduje begs Kano people ahead of May 29 handover ceremony. Photo credit: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Ganduje appealed to Kano residents a few weeks before May 29 handover

Ganduje noted that on his side, he had forgiven anyone who offended him and he wanted them to also forgive him, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

“With this, I can say that the end of my tenure has come as a governor of Kano state. I am bidding you farewell and I wish you all the best in life.

“For those whom we have offended, already our Imam has preached about forgiveness. From my own side, I have forgiven you all. Whatever someone said about me I forgive him. I also beg you to forgive me. Thank you, ” Ganduje said.

Source: Legit.ng